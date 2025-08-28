NDA Exam Centres List 2025: Check State-wise Test Centre Locations

NDA Exam Centre Details: The UPSC publishes the list of NDA test cities alongside the official notification. There are around 78 exam locations across India for the NDA 2025 exam. The specific exam centre details are provided on the candidate's admit card. During the registration process, candidates select their choice of test cities, and centres are allocated on a first-apply, first-allot basis. Once the maximum capacity at a location is reached, it is frozen.
NDA Exam Centre 2025: Overview
The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is conducted by the UPSC twice in a year and comprises of two papers: Mathematics and GAT
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam (NDA II, 2025)
|
Conducted By
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Exam Date
|
14 September 2025 (NDA II)
|
Shifts
|
Morning(Maths): 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Afternoon (GAT): 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
Posts
|
Entry into Army, Navy & Air Force wings of NDA/INA
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR‐based)
|
Centre Allocation Basis
|
Candidate’s preference + first-apply, first-allot + capacity constraints
NDA Exam Centre Allocation
The NDA exam centres are allocated based on the preferences candidates have made during their application process. The exam centres are allocated on a first come first serve basis i.e., those who have applied first will get the exam centre according to their choice. Once the maximum capacity of an exam centre is reached, the centre is declared frozen.
-
Centres have a capacity limit, except for high-capacity locations like Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur.
-
Candidates are advised to apply early to secure their preferred centres.
-
Once allocated, the centre cannot be changed after application submission (except limited corrections allowed immediately after form closes).
-
If the preferred centre is full, candidates are allotted another available centre.
State-wise / City-wise NDA Exam Centres
Here we have provided the state-wise and city-wise NDA exam centre details in this section.
-
North & Central India: Agartala, Agra, Aligarh, Almora, Aligarh, Anantapur (AP), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dehradun, Dispur, Faridabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gaya, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Jabalpur.
-
East & Northeast: Aizawl, Imphal, Itanagar, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Sambalpur
-
West & Central India: Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Cuttack, Gwalior, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Panaji (Goa), Pune, Raipur.
-
South India: Chennai, Coimbatore, Kozhikode (Calicut), Madurai, Mumbai, Mysore, Puducherry, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Trich (Tiruchirapalli), Vellore, Visakhapatnam
NDA 2025 Exam Schedule
The UPSC has released the official NDA Exam Schedule. The exam is going to be held on 14 September 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from the UPSC’s website to know the exam centre details and the exam timings.
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
Exam Timing
|
Morning Shift
|
Mathematics
|
10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Afternoon Shift
|
General Ability Test
|
2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
UPSC's NDA 2 2025 Exam is scheduled for 14 September 2025, with test centres spanning approximately 75-78 cities across India. Centre allocation is determined by candidate preference, early application, and centre capacity, with all details finalized on the admit card. Be vigilant, choose your exam city wisely and apply promptly to avoid last-minute complications.
