NDA Exam Centres List 2025: Check State-wise Test Centre Locations

NDA Exam Centre Details: The UPSC publishes the list of NDA test cities alongside the official notification. There are around 78 exam locations across India for the NDA 2025 exam. The specific exam centre details are provided on the candidate's admit card. During the registration process, candidates select their choice of test cities, and centres are allocated on a first-apply, first-allot basis. Once the maximum capacity at a location is reached, it is frozen. NDA Exam Centre 2025: Overview The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is conducted by the UPSC twice in a year and comprises of two papers: Mathematics and GAT Particulars Details Exam Name National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam (NDA II, 2025) Conducted By Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Date 14 September 2025 (NDA II) Shifts Morning(Maths): 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon (GAT): 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM Posts Entry into Army, Navy & Air Force wings of NDA/INA Exam Mode Offline (OMR‐based) Centre Allocation Basis Candidate’s preference + first-apply, first-allot + capacity constraints

NDA Exam Centre Allocation The NDA exam centres are allocated based on the preferences candidates have made during their application process. The exam centres are allocated on a first come first serve basis i.e., those who have applied first will get the exam centre according to their choice. Once the maximum capacity of an exam centre is reached, the centre is declared frozen. Centres have a capacity limit, except for high-capacity locations like Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur.

Candidates are advised to apply early to secure their preferred centres.

Once allocated, the centre cannot be changed after application submission (except limited corrections allowed immediately after form closes).

If the preferred centre is full, candidates are allotted another available centre. State-wise / City-wise NDA Exam Centres