Satish Golcha Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner

A senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi which is a move that comes in the wake of rising rates and concerns of crime in the national capital. The appointment was actually announced on August 21, 2025, after a sudden spurt in the number of violent incidents, crowned by the attack at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Background to the Appointment As the successor to the commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Arora, who retired in November, Satish Golcha has taken charge of the police replacing Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, who was performing the additional charge. Singh will remain the Director General of Home Guards. The designation of Golcha took effect immediately and his appointment will stand until further orders. Reason Behind the Leadership Change

The leadership transition at the helm of Delhi Police was prompted by a worrying surge in gun violence and rising crime incidents over the past 20 days. The judgment was further fast tracked following the alarming and shocking attack of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her civil lines residence during a public hearing gathering. On 20 August 2025, 41-year old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya of Rajkot in Gujarat attacked CM Rekha Gupta during a weekly Jan Sunwai (public hearing). The suspect, a posing petitioner, slapped and pushed the CM before he was overpowered and arrested by security guards. Profile of Satish Golcha Satish Golcha is a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer with long years of experience in law and order and administration. Before his elevation to Delhi Police Commissioner, he was Director General of Prisons, Delhi. Golcha has also been in charge of key positions like Special CP (Intelligence), Joint CP, DCP, and was Special CP (Law & Order) during the northeast Delhi violence.

He was also the Director General of Police of Arunachal Pradesh. Golcha is renowned for his strict and strategic methods, and he has a lot of experience in intelligence and managing law and order. Security Measures Post-Attack Reacting to the assault on the Chief Minister, a security review was done by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and consequently, Rekha Gupta's security cover was strengthened to 'Z' category. The CM has promised to work harder for the people with more will and stamina in spite of the attack. The induction of Satish Golcha as Delhi Police Commissioner at this juncture is timely, given increased public safety issues and the need for strong leadership in law enforcement in the capital. With his track record and experience in dealing with complex security issues, Golcha is poised to lead the charge in restoring order and bolstering the framework of safety for public servants and citizens as a whole.