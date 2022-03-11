A cat and a moose are concealed in the viral optical illusion. What animal do you see?

Viral Optical Illusion Cat or Moose: A mind-boggling optical illusion has been doing rounds on social media. The concealed animals in the picture are enough to put your eyes and brain to the test.

The viral optical illusion claims to be based on the lateralization of your brain function. This means that you will either see a cat or a moose depending on whether your brain is left or right-sided. The animals disappear if you look closely at the image or zoom any of its parts.

The puzzling optical illusion was shared on Twitter by user Tom Hicks with a caption, "Depending on how your brain works, (left or right brain) you'll either see a cat or a moose in this pattern. Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, it’s just an optical illusion created by your own brain. If you zoom in on any of the features the illusion disappears."

Take a look at the Tweet below.

Depending on how your brain works, (left or right brain) you'll either see a cat or a moose in this pattern. Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, it’s just an optical illusion created by your own brain. If you zoom in on any of the features the illusion disappears. pic.twitter.com/lRwhGG3GDY — 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝙃𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨 (@tlhicks713) November 19, 2021

Netizens who viewed the viral puzzle on Twitter, have come to very different conclusions on the hidden animals. While the majority of the people saw a cat, others didn't see any animal at all.

One user commented, "I don’t see how that can be anything but a cat."

Another commented. "I must have a balanced brain. I'm getting nothing," another said.

"I can see a bit of both. Is that weird?" a third user commented.

The user has, however, not revealed what animals refer to what side of the brain. If your brain is left-sided, you are considered to be more logical and analytical and if it is right-sided, you are more creative and intuitive.

