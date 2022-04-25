Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals much about your love life

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are designed to trick our eyes and brains into seeing something that doesn't exist in reality. While optical illusions are centuries old, they have now gained popularity among netizens.

Today's optical illusion will reveal much about your love life based on what you see first.

Take a look at the image below.

READ | Optical Illusion: What do you see first reveals a lot about your romantic relationship

What do you see first in the viral optical illusion that claims to reveal about your love life? A man or a woman?

Woman noticing man

If you are a woman and noticed the man first, it signifies that either you are looking for a romantic partner or have a heightened sexual desire.

However, if you are already dating someone, it connotes that you feel a deep connection with your partner and things are going well.

READ | Optical Illusion: Can you find the right pair of eyes, nose and lips?

Man noticing woman

If you are a man and catch sight of a woman first, you are wishing for a partner.

READ | Optical illusion: What do you see first - a man's face or someone reading a book? Here's your most annoying personality trait

Man noticing man

If you are a man and notice a man first, it implies that you need to take care of your relationships with other men.

READ | Optical Illusion: Check whether you have a more male or female brain

Woman noticing woman

If you are a woman and take notice of a woman, it shows you feel confident in your skin and emits positive energy that attracts others.

Take a look at these optical illusions: A cat and a moose are concealed in the viral optical illusion. What animal do you see?

A Snow Leopard, Leopard and Cat are hiding in the images. Can you spot the hidden animals?