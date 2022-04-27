Optical Illusion: Which animal you see first will reveal your personality traits

Optical Illusion: Our brain has two sides, left and right, which function differently. The way we think depends on which side of our brain is dominant. However, this doesn't mean that we will only possess traits identifiable with one side of the brain because our brain does not work in isolation.

Today's optical illusion will reveal which side of your brain is dominant and your personality traits based on the animal you notice first.

Take a look at the below image.

READ | Optical Illusion: This remarkable piece of art reveals a lot about you!

Head of a Tiger

If you notice the head of a tiger first, your right side of the brain is dominant.

You are someone who loves to plan and analyse before making a decision. Since you decided after a lot of logical and calculative thinking, you tend to be adamant and ignore the opinions of others.

Personality Traits:

1- Planner: You love to plan things on a to-do list before carrying them out.

2- Logical: You observe and analyze before concluding.

3- Rational: You make decisions based on facts to achieve goals.

4- Realistic: You are realistic and have a sense of understanding of what you can achieve in a particular situation.

5- Precise: You have clear goals and ear-marked paths to be taken to achieve them.

READ | Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals much about your love life

Hanging Monkey

If you catch sight of a hanging monkey first, you have a creative bent of mind. You make decisions based on your intuition rather than critical thinking.

Personality Traits:

1- Impulsive: You make spontaneous decisions and have a knack for taking an out of the box approach.

2- Emotional: You are emotional and spend time overthinking before taking decisions.

3- Creative: You have a creative bent of mind, and you are skilled in music, arts and other creative disciplines.

4- Intuitive: You make decisions based on your intuitions and do not go by a rule book.

5- Dreamer: You are a dreamer and often get lost in your dreamland.

READ | Optical illusion: What do you see first - a man's face or someone reading a book? Here's your most annoying personality trait