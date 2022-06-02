Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals your deepest fears?

What you see first reveals your deepest fears? Optical illusions are appropriately known as visual illusions that involve visual deception.

Optical illusions or personality tests are the talks of the season. Look at how it works.

The human eye perceives the way images are arranged, the effect of colors, the impact of light sources or other factors, or a variety of misleading visual effects. Everyone experiences optical illusions in the same way, but some people simply are not able to see the effect.

Such visual illusions reveal how the brain works and claim to tell us about the personality types, whether you are left-brained or right-brained, etc.

Take a look at the image below:

What you see first in the image reveals a lot about your deepest fears. This image will automatically trigger your subconscious mind to link the figures in the images with fear as it contains a subliminal message of a skull.

Look carefully at the image.

As per The Minds Journal, what you see first in the image tells us about your greatest fear. The journal explains that there are several types of events that can mark the minds of children. Look again at the image. What did you see first? What if you figured out a little girl, a butterfly, and a strawberry?

If you saw a little girl first

If you first saw a little girl sitting under a tree, it means that the origin of your fears is repressed emotions from childhood. The relationship of a child with a mom is important as much of the emotional development is based on that rapport. Various types of events can occur that can affect a child's mind.

It is believed that if you spent some time with your mom and were provided a small amount of affection, then this could possibly push through your fears.

And so the deepest subconscious fear is making decisions or taking responsibility.

If you saw a butterfly first

If you spotted a butterfly first, it means that chances are your greatest fear is death or missing out on life's chances.

As per experts, the butterfly is traditionally associated with a positive meaning. But as we know, there are two sides. If one is positive, then the other one is the darker side or negative one.

When butterflies appear in your dreams, it signifies change and beginnings.

As per the Journal, "the spiritual meaning of this symbol is a conveyor of souls in the afterlife." "It leads the butterfly to the world of the dead."

And surprisingly, if you see a butterfly first, it indicates an unconscious resistance towards love.

If you saw a strawberry first

If you spotted a strawberry first in the centre of the image, it indicates that it is supposed to represent a heart. As per the Journal, the strawberry is represented as a symbol of love for a long time. It also states that "a better representation would be a symbol of the produce that comes from love’s pain."

Also, as per the legend, Goddess Venus could not stop crying after Adonis' death. When a tear or when tears fell from her face onto the ground, a strawberry would be produced.

