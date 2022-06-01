Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals A Lot About Your Future Relationships & Perception Of Life!

Optical Illusion has the capacity to reveal your true nature, your perception, your take on your life and in turn your relationships. All of us have a unique way of seeing our lives and the world around us which depends very much on how we perceive things around us. Since we all have unique personalities, we observe and analyze things differently and are attached to different people. This differentiates each one of us from another.

Optical Illusion tests can help us know and understand our minds and our thought process ultimately revealing our true personality by just a view of an image. Today, we bring you an image which is capable of reaching the deepest corners of your mind and revealing your relationship's status based on the perception of the world around you. Take a look at the image below and what you see first will be the real you.

A lot of our experiences are dependent on how we perceive things around us. So this optical illusion will solve your doubts about why some things keep happening to you.

Optical Illusion: What Do You See First?

Take a look at the image below.

What did you see first? A Harp, a woman in the harp or flowers? Get ready to know all about your perception of life and relationships in future.

Optical Illusion: What You See First- Explanation

1. A Harp:

Perception of Life:

If you saw a harp first, it means you have a strong desire for love, you require inner healing and crave for inner beauty in someone you meet. Your personality is strong and angelic. Harp signifies angelic beauty and grace. It is known to be the musical instrument of the angels. Its music provides peace and satisfaction. You want the world to be exactly the same. You want the world around you to give you peace and satisfaction.

This is what you desire the most. Also, since you are a peaceful person your perception of others is also the same. This is why you are on the losing end in most relationships you have had. Just a reminder to such people- Not everyone is like you and not all stories end happily.

Things You Need To Work On: Future Relationships

Since this personality type people seek true love from a romantic partner and yearn to meet someone they love soon, they just begin working on themselves first. Unconditional acceptance of yourself can only satisfy your yearnings. Also, self-love is what you need the most right now, which would help you build stronger relationships in future.

2. Flowers:

Perception of Life:

Oh! You saw flowers. This means you are a wonderful listener. You have an excellent ability to listen to and focus on the most meaningful things in life. This also means that human relationships hold a lot of importance in your life. The flower can be seen on the lady's ear which means you are a great friend and offer the listening ear to those who need it the most. In other terms, you yourself are a healer. Your compassion is what brings you happiness and you perceive the world to be a compassionate place.

You see beauty in little things around you at all times and this represents your inner beauty as well. You are a naturally beautiful person who is gentle and filled with love. You attract people at an emotional level as well. The golden flower also signifies spiritual awakening.

Things to Work On: Future Relationships

Since you are the emotional one, you need to be less into others and give them the space they need for a better relationship. You are a good listener which is why you have great relationships in your past and would be a great friend in the future as well. However, sometimes you get the feeling that there is no one to fill in that void of a great listener for you. This is where your spiritual awakening must come into action. You are sufficient for yourself. Take your advice only as you are your greatest guide.

3. A woman in the harp:

Perception of Life:

If you saw a woman in the harp first, it means you have a warrior's personality and perception of life. You have also faced challenges and overcame them to have the present you are in. These challenges were not menial but significant ones as well. So you perceive the world to be your battleground and want the relationships to be comforting. You have lived through a rough and tying patch in your life that has shaped you into the beautiful and strong person you are.

You have a lot of inner strength and inner love. You are a graceful person for whom dignity is the most important feature.

Things To Work On: Future Relationships

For you the most important feature in your partner is respect. If you do not get that or you cannot give that, you tend to shift from the relationship. However, your nature of sticking to a goal and your focused mind comes in the way of change. This is what you need to work on for a better future relationship. You seek loyalty as well and if you do not receive that you do not find an amicable relationship.

So now through this Optical Illusion Test, you know what you actually are, how you see your life to be and what you do to have great future relationships.

We hope you liked the test. Keep coming back for more such personality revealing tests here.

