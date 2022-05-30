Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals how you treat others?

What you see first reveals how you treat others: Optical illusion personality traits depend upon what you see first or what appears to be different to various people when looked at from alternate perspectives. TikTok star Charles Meriot shared this optical illusion. He regularly shares optical illusions and personality tests. Take a look at the image carefully and tell us what you see first.

What did you see first?

It's a beautiful image, and viewers become perplexed about what they saw first in the image.

This illusion explains how you treat others. Do you want to know about it? So look at it carefully and take the personality test.

As per experts, an optical illusion-based personality test could make us rethink everything we thought we knew about ourselves.

Observe this beautiful image once again and reveal what you see first. Here is the image.

How do people treat you? Scroll down for an explanation.

A girl first

If you see a girl first, it means that you have a kind and caring heart. You constantly think about other people who play an important part in your life. You care about people around you and give importance to them and spend time with them.

A face first

If you see a face-first in the beautiful image, it means that you are independent, passionate, and talented. You are a hard-working person. Your hard work speaks and you are going to be very lucky soon. As you are passionate, you don't waste time. You don't worry about work-life balance. Your work is who they are, and there is no separating the two.

Charles Meriot's video of this image personality test went viral and got thousands of likes, and various people commented too.

In the comment section, viewers reported back on what they saw.

One viewer said, "I saw both at the same time."

Some said: "Saw both".

Another one commented: "What face? I saw a tree first?

Someone said: "I saw a girl and the tree."

