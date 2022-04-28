Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden animal in less than two minutes?

Optical illusion: Optical illusions are baffling and have taken the internet by storm. Some of them reveal what side of our brain is dominant, while some reveal personality traits.

Today's optical illusion is compelling. The vision test designed by Russian cartoonist Valentine Dubinin claims that only 1% of the world's population can find the animal hidden in the image in less than two minutes. Are you ready to take the vision test?

Look at the image below. What do you see?



A man's face, right? But, can you spot the hidden animal? If not, flip the picture upside down. You'll now be able to spot the hidden animal.

Still can't see? Don't worry. We are revealing it here for you.

A Dog is hiding in the viral optical illusion. It is sitting upright and is holding a large bone - that acts as the nose of the face.

The dog has a furry face and long bushy ears, and the tail flicks up behind it. The hat worn by the man becomes a mat for the dog to sit on.

