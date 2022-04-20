Optical Illusion: Check your mental age based on what you see first

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are images or pictures that we perceive differently from reality. These occur when our eyes send information to our brains that tricks us into believing something different from reality.

Today's optical illusion has two elements in one image. The optical illusion claims to reveal your mental age based on what you see first. Take a look at the image below.

READ | Optical Illusion: Can you spot the trick?

What do you see first? An old man with his head bowed down in contemplation or a young girl with her head held high? Here's what the optical illusion reveals about your mental age.

READ | A Snow Leopard, Leopard and Cat are hiding in the images. Can you spot the hidden animals?

An old man

If you notice an old man with his head bowed down, it means that you are mature in your thoughts. You have had enough experiences with the ups and downs of life which have helped you develop as a wise person. You are calm and humble.

READ | Optical Illusion: What do you see first reveals a lot about your romantic relationship

A young girl

If you catch sight of a young girl, it means that you are a child at heart. You tend to see the world with curiosity and have preserved your inner child as you grew up. You find joy in the simplest things in life. You are very lively and cheerful.

READ | This impossible optical illusion of six women with five pairs of legs has left the netizens in splits!