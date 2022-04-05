Optical Illusion: Check your strengths and weaknesses based on what you see first

Optical illusion: Optical illusions are fun. They have the power to leave you scratching your head and questioning reality. While some optical illusions test your personality, others test your perspective. Today's optical illusion will reveal your strengths and weaknesses based on what do you see first.

Take a look at the picture below.

What do you spot first? A man's face, a girl reading a book, a girl holding a cup, a flower vase, or a chair.

You might be interested in: Can you spot the baby's head in the viral optical illusion?

A face of a man

If you spotted a man's face first, you are an emotionally and mentally balanced person. You take challenges in life with stability and contentment without breaking down. You are an inspiration to the people around you. However, you keep a guard on your emotions and hesitate while expressing them in front of friends and family.

Optical illusion: What do you see first - a man's face or someone reading a book? Here's your most annoying personality trait

A girl reading a book

If you catch sight of a girl reading a book, you are an intellectual person. You are inclined towards learning and exploring new things, and dive deep into it to gain as much knowledge as you can. However, you maintain distance from topics that do not attract you, thereby neglecting your surroundings and cutting off from people who do not share the same interest.

Can you spot the baby's head in the viral optical illusion?

A girl holding a cup

If you noticed a girl holding the cup first, then you are a great listener. Your listening skills help people around you to open up and say their hearts out. However, your decision-making skills aren't that great. You help others in making decisions based on the pros and cons of a situation, but when it comes to you, you take a step back.

Is the dog beheaded? Find out the truth behind the viral optical illusion

A flower vase

If you spotted the flower vase, then love is your greatest strength. You tend to notice something beautiful in people you meet. You stay away from unnecessary gossip and do your best to please others. However, you ignore the red flags and end up in difficult situations.

A Snow Leopard, Leopard and Cat are hiding in the images. Can you spot the hidden animals?

A chair

If you noticed the chair first in the image, you have a unique perspective on life. You have a different perspective on different situations. However, you cannot focus on a single thing for long and often get distracted by situations and things.

Find seven numbers hidden in this optical illusion: What numbers do you see? Internet is split over the viral optical illusion