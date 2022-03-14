Can you spot the baby's head in the viral optical illusion?

Optical illusions leave peoples' minds bent and boggled in equal measures. From animals concealed in the images to a dog that looks decapitated, we have come across many optical illusions, and today's optical illusion will leave you baffled.

A widely shared image on social media has left people scratching their heads as they fail to decide whether the picture is of a man with a bag pack, a child who has a ridiculously oversized head or no head at all.

The image that shows a man with a child on his back larking in the water was posted on Reddit four years ago with a caption, This headless kid. Take a look at the image below.

Can you spot the baby's head? Don't worry, you are not alone as many were unable to find the baby's head. Take a look at the comments below.

A user commented, "But, really...where is the kid’s head?

"At first I thought it was some kind of backpack," another user commented.

A third user commented, "Took me a while but bloody heck this is good."

"I like to think the dad is headless and the baby is actually a midget," commented another user.

"Look at his eye and go directly horizontal. You will notice a slight colour change of the skin, you will now see baby's head," a fifth user commented.

Can you spot the baby's head now? If not, we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will notice a slight bulge in the back of the man's head. The bulge is nothing but the head of the baby.

