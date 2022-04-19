Optical Illusion: Can you spot the trick? 

Optical illusion: An astonishing optical illusion has taken the internet by storm. The viral optical illusion uses an easy trick to increase the number of triangles. Well, how many can you spot?

Take a look at the image below.

The above optical illusion makes your eyes see multiple shapes being positioned in the right way but that's not the case.

In reality, the illusion is formed with just three sticks that are positioned against a wall. The lights and shadows form the shapes and make it hard to spot the sticks used in the viral optical illusion.

The optical illusion that uses the manipulation of lights and shadows to create shapes that do not exist in reality has been created by artist Yves Lappert. Take a look at some other optical illusions created by the artist.

While some people on social media were baffled upon finding the truth as their eyes playing tricks on them, others thought that geometry was involved in the viral optical illusion.