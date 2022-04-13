This impossible optical illusion of six women with five pairs of legs has left the netizens in splits!

Optical Illusion: An optical illusion of six women sitting on a couch has baffled the internet users as they can see only five pairs of legs. But how is this even possible?

Take a look at the image below.

The above image shows five women sitting on the couch while the sixth one is sitting on the arm on the far right. How many pairs of legs can you see? Five, isn't it?

Let us break it down for you. Five women are sitting on the couch, but the third one from the left is missing her legs. The woman in question is leaning, thereby suggesting that the legs to the left belong to her.

The first two women from the left are wearing black bottoms, and the legs of the second woman from the left are hidden by the one sitting on the far left.

After the picture was uploaded, netizens were left stumped as they said that the image 'doesn't add up.

One Reddit user commented, "I actually think the first girl has got legs draped over the second girl's legs." Another commented, "The first girl is sitting over the second girl’s legs."

"Number 1 has her legs crossed, no tear in the knee," commented a third user.

