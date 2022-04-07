Optical Illusion: How many legs does the elephant have?

Shephard Elephant Optical Illusion: "Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Optical illusions trump the above line by Marcus Aurelius as each of them is designed to trick our brains and cease to exist in reality.

Popularly known as Shephard Elephant or L'egs-istential Quandary, the optical illusion has once again baffled the netizens as they debate the number of legs that the elephant has.

The image was first published in Mind Sights in 1990 by its creator Roger Shepard. The optical illusion is based on figure-ground confusion and is one of the most famous and classic optical illusions to date. The elephant in the image is a part of an impossible object optical illusion and cannot be segregated from the background. In this case, parts of the object become the background and vice versa.

Take a look at the image below.



Shephard Elephant Illusion Explained

How many legs can you see? While some say the elephant has four legs, others argue that it has five. The third set of people opines that the elephant has four legs and five feet. But, is this even possible?

You might see four or five legs, but the correct answer is one. Before your mind boggles, we are explaining how. Take a closer look, you will notice that the elephant has only one good leg at the back and the rest do not have feet. The artist chopped off the feet and put the images of the feet between the actual legs.

