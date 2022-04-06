Optical Illusion: Whose legs are whose?

Optical illusion: Optical illusions trick our eyes and create a false visual impression. Optical illusion images are so strange and unusual that you can spend hours looking at them and still cannot figure out what you saw.

One such baffling picture where a man and a woman hugging on a beach is doing rounds on social media. The picture appears fine until you look at their feet.

The image, posted on Reddit six years ago, captioned 'This hurts my brain', has over two million views. Take a look at the image below.

What do you think? Whose legs are whose?

Some users said that the woman appears to be lifting the man off the ground. Her legs are at the sides. Others said that the woman's legs are in front while her torso is behind.

“I need an adult to help me here,” one Reddit user commented. Another user commented, “I don’t like this … it’s messing with me too much.”

Still cannot figure out what is wrong with the image? Well, we are revealing it here for you.

The man is wearing two-toned shorts - white in the middle and black on the outside. The black dress that the woman is wearing is giving the illusion as the black part of the shorts and dress are merged.

