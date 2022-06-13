Optical Illusion: Can you spot all the animals hidden in this image in less than 40 seconds?

Spot all the animals hidden in this image: An illusion results from certain visual effects that cause a viewer to misunderstand or misinterpret what people actually see.

What is the reason behind the optical illusion?

There is no main reason, but one of the reasons cited by experts is that illusions occur when our eyes see objects that our brain then organises. There are various aspects, like shape, colour, and size, that influence what we see. These illusions then occur when this natural, unconscious process of organisation by the brain conflicts with reasoning when a person consciously looks and takes in the image.

This brain teaser optical illusion was shared by Tiktok user Rana Arshad. Look closely at the image and find out how many animals are hidden.

How many animals you can see? Are there four or more than that?

Many viewers answered that there are four animals only, but some said that there are five animals. So, how many animals are you able to spot in less than 40 seconds?

One animal is clearly visible, and that is the bear. Some say the cat is also visible. Look again carefully at the image.

How many animals can you spot in the image and that too in less than 40 seconds?

Look again carefully at the image.

Scroll down for today's hint.

Hint: In total, there are six animals, including a dog, a bear, and a cat.

Here is the answer

In total, there are six animals, namely a bear, cat, dog, monkey, bat, and squirrel behind the cat on its tail.

Some people answered correctly, and some were not able to spot all the animals.

Guesses range from five to eight animals in this image.

Various viewers found five animals, namely the bear, the bat, the monkey, the dog, and the cat. They missed the squirrel.

Some spotted a rabbit instead of a squirrel.

