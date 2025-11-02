Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks & Merit List

Knowing about RSMSSB VDO Previous Year Cut Off provides candidates with insights into the competition level of the exam. Only candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks will proceed in the selection process. In this article, we have discussed Rajasthan VDO cut off to formulate an effective preparation strategy.

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has successfully conducted the Rajasthan VDO 2025 exam to fill 850 Village Development Officer (VDO) vacancies. Candidates eagerly awaiting the Rajasthan VDO expected cut off 2025 can check the estimated marks to assess their chances of qualification. Understanding both the expected and previous year cut-off trends helps candidates evaluate the level of competition and set realistic score goals.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 along with the declaration of result. The cut off is the minimum marks that candidates are required to score to qualify for the subsequent stage.

Knowing cut off marks is important because it determines whether candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for Document Verification round. We will notify you once the board announces the RSMSSB VDO 2025 cut off for all categories.

Rajasthan VDO Expected Cut Off 2025

Based on Rajasthan VDO exam analysis and analysing the previous year cut off trends, the Rajasthan VDO cut off is expected to range between 170 and 155 marks. The category-wise cut off marks will also be mentioned here.

Rajasthan VDO Previous Year Cut Off

Having a clear understanding of the RSMSSB VDO Previous Year Cut Off is crucial for strategic exam preparation. The cut-off marks usually follow a consistent pattern each year, showing only slight variations. Reviewing the category-wise RSMSSB VDO cut-off marks from previous recruitment cycles helps candidates gauge the level of competition and set realistic score targets for the upcoming exam.