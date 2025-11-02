Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025, November 2: Detailed Subject Wise Paper Review, Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 2, 2025, 14:27 IST

RSMSSB VDO Exam Analysis 2025: RSMSSB has successfully conducted the Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 on November 2 in offline mode. A total of 850 Gram Sevak (VDO) vacancies will be filled across the state. Candidates can check Rajasthan VDO exam analysis, including section-wise difficulty level and good attempts.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis
Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the Rajasthan VDO exam in offline mode to fill 850 vacancies. The exam concluded at 2 PM. Thousands of aspirants have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the RSMSSB VDO exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut-off. We have provided the detailed subject-wise Rajasthan VDO exam analysis below for your reference.

RSSB is conducting the Rajasthan VDO exam in a single shift today. The exam began at 11 AM and concluded at 2 PM. It is being held in pen-and-paper mode across 38 districts of Rajasthan. Here, we will provide a detailed analysis as soon as the exam concludes to help you predict the Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks and assess your chances of qualifying.

RSMSSB VDO Difficulty Level 2025

The RSMSSB Village Development Officer Exam comprises 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. You can check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below.

Subjects

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General English, Hindi

50

TBA

Mathematics

30

TBA

General Knowledge

20

TBA

Geography & Natural Resources 

30

TBA

Rajasthan Agricultural & Economic Resources

30

TBA

History & Culture

30

TBA

Computer

10

TBA

Rajasthan VDO Good Attempts 2025

The higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off is likely to be. Candidates who appeared for the exam shared that the average number of good attempts can be estimated as follows.

Subjects

Total Marks

Good Attempts

General English, Hindi

50

TBA

Mathematics

30

TBA

General Knowledge

20

TBA

Geography & Natural Resources 

30

TBA

Rajasthan Agricultural & Economic Resources

30

TBA

History & Culture

30

TBA

Computer

10

TBA

Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025 Subject-wise

RSMSSB VDO exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in offline mode and comprises 100 questions from sections such as General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, Computer, and Current Affairs. Candidates can check the detailed section-wise RSMSSB VDO exam analysis below to understand the difficulty level, topic weightage, and number of good attempts.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
