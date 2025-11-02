Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025, November 2: Detailed Subject Wise Paper Review, Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the Rajasthan VDO exam in offline mode to fill 850 vacancies. The exam concluded at 2 PM. Thousands of aspirants have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the RSMSSB VDO exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut-off. We have provided the detailed subject-wise Rajasthan VDO exam analysis below for your reference.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025

RSSB is conducting the Rajasthan VDO exam in a single shift today. The exam began at 11 AM and concluded at 2 PM. It is being held in pen-and-paper mode across 38 districts of Rajasthan. Here, we will provide a detailed analysis as soon as the exam concludes to help you predict the Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks and assess your chances of qualifying.