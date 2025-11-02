Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025, November 2: Detailed Subject Wise Paper Review, Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the Rajasthan VDO exam in offline mode to fill 850 vacancies. The exam concluded at 2 PM. Thousands of aspirants have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the RSMSSB VDO exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut-off. We have provided the detailed subject-wise Rajasthan VDO exam analysis below for your reference.
Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025
RSSB is conducting the Rajasthan VDO exam in a single shift today. The exam began at 11 AM and concluded at 2 PM. It is being held in pen-and-paper mode across 38 districts of Rajasthan. Here, we will provide a detailed analysis as soon as the exam concludes to help you predict the Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks and assess your chances of qualifying.
RSMSSB VDO Difficulty Level 2025
The RSMSSB Village Development Officer Exam comprises 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. You can check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English, Hindi
|
50
|
TBA
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
TBA
|
General Knowledge
|
20
|
TBA
|
Geography & Natural Resources
|
30
|
TBA
|
Rajasthan Agricultural & Economic Resources
|
30
|
TBA
|
History & Culture
|
30
|
TBA
|
Computer
|
10
|
TBA
Rajasthan VDO Good Attempts 2025
The higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off is likely to be. Candidates who appeared for the exam shared that the average number of good attempts can be estimated as follows.
Rajasthan VDO Exam Analysis 2025 Subject-wise
RSMSSB VDO exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in offline mode and comprises 100 questions from sections such as General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, Computer, and Current Affairs. Candidates can check the detailed section-wise RSMSSB VDO exam analysis below to understand the difficulty level, topic weightage, and number of good attempts.
