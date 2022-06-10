Optical Illusion: Do you feel trapped in your life? Observe the image to know

Do you feel trapped in your life? Sometimes the eyes see things that the brain does not understand. These are optical illusions - pictures or images that play tricks on the eyes and confuse the brain. Also, optical illusions help us to better understand the vision and demonstrate how closely the eyes and brain work together.

Optical illusions have been studied by scientists, and still, they don't understand completely or agree about how they work. However, some scientists believe that some optical illusions are caused when the information is taken from our eyes and conflicts with how our brain interprets that information. The brain can not make sense of what the eyes are seeing and, therefore, it falls back on its previous experience. That means it turns the unfamiliar into something familiar.

What you look like first in the image reveals if you feel trapped in your life. What do you observe first? Take a look at the image.

This optical illusion was shared on YouTube. Various people commented.

Some see a series of white pillars against a black background.

Some first notice the silhouette of two men looking at one another.

What do you observe first?

Take a look at the image once again and tell what you observe first?

Life is big and at some point in time, somewhere, we feel trapped. It can take the form of sticking with an unhappy relationship, being unable to travel due to lack of funds, or staying in a certain city far from home because of work or studies. Any reason could be there.

When a person feels trapped, they sometimes face a type of anxiety disorder in which they fear and avoid places or situations that might cause them to panic, feel helpless, or embarrassed.

What do you observe first in the image?

As per the video shared on YouTube, if you see the pillars first or the men first, it will reveal if you feel trapped in your life. Take a look at the explanation.

The Pillars

If you observe the pillars first, it means that you prefer to live life safely in your comfort zone, mainly in that area where you know that you can succeed. The video explained, "Is it really success if you are trapped beneath a low glass ceiling?"

It further adds that the only way to break through or truly feel the joy of success and accomplishment in life will be to venture into the uncomfortable unknown and shoot for the stars.

The Men

If you observe the men first, it is said that you won't feel trapped in your life. The video explains that you are the type of person who lives a life of adventure and excitement. Moving from one challenge to another and feeding off the adrenaline. You are generally more afraid of the idea of settling into a boring routine life than anything else. But you also need to acknowledge that there are benefits to finding some element of routine and leading a normal life.

