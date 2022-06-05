Optical Illusion: Spot number of people to test your IQ level

How many people did you see in this picture? Today's optical illusion will make you baffled as you have to spot the number of people in a busy picture. How many people you will spot will test your IQ level, your state of mind, or how intelligent you are.

Optical illusions are visual illusions. Is it our eyes themselves that are fooling us, or the way our eyes are perceiving reality? According to scientists, the primary cause of illusions is that our eyes see objects that our brain then organizes. They explain that illusions occur when this natural, unconscious process of organisation by our brain conflicts with our reasoning when we consciously look at and take in the image.

Take a look at the image below. How many people can you see?

How many people can you spot in the picture? Are they 4 or more than 4?

The picture is a pencil drawing shared on Tik Tok by DarkSeidy.

So, how many people can you find in this optical illusion? If you can spot only two, then your IQ level is not good.

Take a look at the image again and scroll down for hints that will make it easy to spot people in the busy picture.

Hint: There are seven people in total in the picture. Some are on the left upper side of the picture, a few are near the car in the middle of the picture.

As the picture was shared by DarkSeidy, he wrote to spot 7 people and a cat in the picture, which will tell whether your brain is in the best condition or not.

Now spot seven people?

How many people are you able to spot?

Some people commented that it took a few minutes to spot the people, and some said that they struggled a lot.

One person wrote, "I did it in three minutes, swear on my life lol."

Someone else wrote, "I did it in three minutes, but once I found them I could always go back and see them again when I did my count."

One person wrote, "I can find seven people and some animals also."

Another added, "I found all but the cat... I can see a rat though."

Here is the answer to today's Optical Illusion

It was explained that if you spot 7 people in the picture, your mind is running fast. Even if you spot six people, your brain is working fine.

But if someone spots two or three, it means the mind needs help. And those who spot all seven know that their IQ level or brain is in the best condition.

