Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Spot All 16 Tigers Before 40 Seconds, How Many Can You Find?

Optical Illusions are ruling the internet these days. One can hardly get away from these mind-boggling brain exercises which help in increasing cognitive skills. The optical illusion images play with your eyes and brain making you believe in a reality that may not even exist. Today's optical illusion is one such image in which only 1% of those who have taken this test, could find all the tigers within a minute.

This optical illusion test challenges the readers to spot all the tigers in this image within 40 seconds. It is indeed a challenge because there are not just 1, 2 or 5 tigers hidden here, but 16 of them lurking around in one tiny image. Do you still not believe it?

Try to find out all of the tigers by yourself, we challenge you.

Optical Illusion: How Many Tigers Can You Spot?

Tik Tok user Hectic Nick posted this challenge as well asking the users to spot the tigers in the image. Take a look at the image below.

Now we request you to set the clock and start looking for the tigers. You just have 40 seconds and the tigers are 16 to be precise.

Get set, GO!

Times Up! How many did you find? Do tell us through the comment box below.

Optical Illusion: Let Us Help You Find the Tigers

The first two tigers are easier to locate. These are in the front.

The next two are the cubs sitting beneath the big tigers.

Now just try shifting your eyes to the bushes on the right. There you go. Here is the next tiger you were looking for.

Taking a look at the trees behind, you would be able to find 7 tigers almost in one go. Just move your eyes from left to right. The image below will help you see which one you missed.

The trunk of the left tree has one tiger imprint and just try looking beneath the tree, you will find another.

So, there are all 16 tigers in one go. The image shared below will help you locate all 16 tigers. Check how many you missed below.

Optical Illusion: Analysis

As we challenged you to find the tigers in 40 seconds, it must be informed that only 1% of the test takers were able to complete the challenge. These are the genius category of people, whose coordination skills are great. Their eye-brain coordination is proof of this.

Almost 80% of the test takers were able to find the 12 tigers in the image within 40 seconds. The people who could do that have the left side of their brains be more active than their right brains. Such people are said to be swayed easily from their goals because of their imagination and daydreaming.

In case you found lesser tigers than 12, your brain does need a protein boost and next time do not take a test just after waking up or when you are drowsy. Sleep instead of forcing your brain to look at the screens and over-work.

