Optical Illusion: What is Odd In Adele's Picture? Can You Notice?

The optical Illusion picture that is driving the netizens crazy is a cover of Adele's 25th album. Did you also notice something odd about this image or is it just us?

At first, viewers look at Adele's great beauty but soon notice that are her eyes upside down? Now did you notice? Find out more about this Optical Illusion picture on an album cover that is baffling the internet today.

Optical Illusion: What seems odd in Adele's picture?

Something that is odd about this picture of Adele that classifies this as an optical illusion is Adele's eyes. The eyes are lovely, but isn't her eyeliner upside down?

Take a look at the image here.

Optical Illusion Analysis:

The upside-down picture is enough to give you jitters down the spine. It is a nightmare in a way. Take a look.

It is wisely said that perspective is everything. An upside-down image of Adele's cover gave you a nervous spine while her actual cover seemed beautiful like always.

So, we would like to tell you what causes this type of Optical Illusion. The effect is called The Thatcher Effect. This happens when your brain is unable to process a picture upside down. The effect is also called as Thatcher Illusion.

What causes this illusion?

A part of your brain fails to process a picture or a photo of someone with his/her face upside down which causes this optical illusion effect. The brain thinks that it can process the image until it is turned upside down. This effect was named after Margret Thatcher. Her face was the first to be tested with this illusion theory so the effect was named after her.

Thatcher Effect:

Thatcher effect or illusion is a phenomenon where it becomes difficult for someone to detect a local feature change in an upside-down face of a person. Identical changes are done in an upright face as well, but the brain finds them hard to notice. The effect was created by Peter Thompson, Professor of Psychology at the University of York on Margaret Thatcher.

