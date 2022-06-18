Can you find the hidden dancer in this optical illusion image?

Find the hidden dancer: Today's optical brainteaser is a challenge in which you have to find the hidden dancer in a beautiful, mind-boggling image of flamingos. It is going to be interesting. Take a look at the image!

Can you spot the trophy hidden among the beer in this optical illusion?

Optical illusions have a long history that goes back to the ancient Greeks. In around 350 BC, Aristotle noted, "our senses can be trusted but they can be easily fooled." Do you know what he noticed?

He noticed that if you look into a waterfall and shift your gaze to static rocks, the rocks appear to move in the opposite direction of the flow of water. This type of effect is known as "motion aftereffect" or the "waterfall illusion.

How did it take place?

While tracking the flow of water means "wearing out" certain neurons in the brain as they adapt to the motion. When you shift your gaze towards the rocks then other competing neurons over-compensate, which causes the illusion of movement in the other direction.

Can you spot a giraffe who does not have a twin in this optical illusion image?

Take a look at the image and find out the hidden dancer;

In the field of illusions, a little in the way of a breakthrough was seen in the 20th century. The question was to understand how we process the world, and this resulted in some exciting findings of perception.

What did you see in the image? Where is the dancer located? Is she on the right side of the image or the left side of the image? Is she at the centre of the image?

Where is the hidden dancer in this beautiful image of flamingos? If you did not spot the hidden dancer, No worries. Scroll down for some hints.

Hint: There is a single ballerina among this flock of flamingos. The tutu of the ballerina is the same colour as the birds. Also, the ruffle of her dress is a ringer for the flamingos' wings.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the owl hiding in this image in less than 30 seconds?

Did you figure it out? If you don't, then scroll down for one more hint. Also, look at the image again.

One more Hint: The dancer is on the left-bottom side of the image. Now did you figure out the hidden dancer in the image?

If you want to see the hidden dancer, keep scrolling

Here is the answer

I hope you like this. We will be back with another of these sorts of illusions.

Also, Read

Spot the hidden symbol in this optical illusion to know if you have a bright future or not?

Mind-bending Optical Illusion Image Reveals If You Love Stability or Are Free Willed

Optical Illusion: What you see in the picture reveals you are a natural leader or thoughtful?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a second animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds?