Spot the hidden number of Ms: An optical illusion changes or confuses when you see within seconds, which is tricky and challenging too. It will be interesting, but it will make you scratch your head. Can you spot the hidden number of Ms in this optical illusion grid of Ws? How many Ms are there in this image?

Optical illusions trick our minds. It comes in various shapes and sizes, colours, and patterns, but the common thing among all is that they all fool your brain.

Optical illusions trick us into perceiving something differently than it in reality exists. However, what we see does not correspond to physical reality. Some illusions make us see something different and someone else sees something entirely different in the same picture, which is very common and is faced by many people.

Can you find the hidden dancer in this optical illusion image?

Take a look at the image, which is a grid pattern of Ws in which you have to spot the hidden number of Ms.

It is shared by HecticNick on the internet and challenges the viewers to spot the hidden number of Ms. He said that only one percent of people can find the hidden M in this image grid of Ws. It is not easy with all the Ws.

Various viewers commented.

Some people said, "They could not be able to spot the Ms in this grid pattern of Ws."

One added, "I found three Ms in the image."

Another said, "I found two Ms in the image."

Another shared, "Uh-I found three."

One more person said, "It is difficult to spot the hidden Ms in this image."

One more person commented, "There are four Ms."

"I found it next to the W," one person joked.

Can you spot the hidden fish in this optical illusion image in 15 seconds?

Look once again at the image carefully. How many Ms are hidden in the image?

Are you able to spot the hidden number of Ms in this optical illusion image grid of Ws?

Where is M located in this image?

If you are still not able to point it out, no problem. Check below for a hint which will make it easier to spot then.

Hint:

In total, there are four Ms in this image grid of Ws.

Can you spot the trophy hidden among the beer in this optical illusion?

Another hint is

Two of Ms are located on the sixth row down.

Another M is located eight rows up from the bottom of the image.

The fourth one is located on the second row, up from the bottom.

Here is the Answer

How many do you spot? Or after the hint, will you be able to spot all the 4 Ms in this image grid of Ws?

Also, Read

Can you spot a giraffe who does not have a twin in this optical illusion image?

Spot the hidden symbol in this optical illusion to know if you have a bright future or not?

Optical Illusion: What you see in the picture reveals you are a natural leader or thoughtful?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a second animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds?