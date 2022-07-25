Optical Illusion: Can you tell which line is longer on this railway track in 10 seconds?

The optical illusion test below challenges you to find the long yellow line out of the two lines, on the railway track. The optical illusion image below is going viral globally. This image has led people all over the world to spend a minute of their day finding the longer line. Take a look at this optical illusion picture below to find the long line within 10 seconds.

Look at the picture below.

Optical Illusion: Picture

What do you see?

This is an image of what seems to be a railway track. Here you can see the yellow line on the track- one father than the other.

Your task is simple. Spot which of the following lines is longer? You may see that the railway track is showing yellow lines which seem to be decreasing in size.

Check the image now again:

The image below should be seen only for 10 seconds. You will have to compare the two lines and find the larger one within this time itself.

Before you look at the picture try cleaning your eyes and clearing your head of all the everyday worries.

This is a beautiful geometric design.

Which line is bigger?

Many people find that the line in the front is the one facing towards them or the one that is located in the beginning. You must take a look at the image for yourself again.

Now, which line do you think is the longer one?

The first one? The line in the front seems to be longer to you because it is a common human brain that tends to observe the things that are in front to be larger than something located at the far ends of the same situation or scenario.

Which is the bigger line?

Well, if you see closely both lines are the same in size.

Let us know about the effect and its reasons.

What is Ponzo Illusion?

"When you look off into the distance, objects seem closer together as they become further away. For example, the outside borders of a road or railroad appear to converge as they recede into the distance. The Ponzo illusion involves placing two lines over an illustration of a railroad track. Which line is longer? In reality, they are exactly the same length", as per Neuroscientists.

