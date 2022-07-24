Optical Illusion: Can You See The Self Fixing Grid In The Image?

Optical Illusion tests have been ruling the internet in 2022. The trend is nowhere close to subsiding. Optical illusion creates a picture that the brain perceives to be real. However, it is not. Our brains face a storm of stimuli from which they select the aptest ones to create a reality. This is all done in real-time. Just imagine how fast your brain is. This reality is based on the intelligence acquired over time.

However sometimes, the reality it perceives is nowhere close to being real. Confused? Take a look at the picture below and tell us if you see self-repairing grids.

In case you see the grid fixing itself, remember, you are witnessing an optical illusion.

Optical Illusion: Rules

There are certain rules to be followed when looking at the image:

You should close your eyes for 10 seconds before looking at the image The users must look at the centre of the image and keep their focus concentrated. Do not move your focus from the centre to anywhere else. Do you see the grids fixing themselves?

Optical Illusion: Picture

Take a look at the picture below and try to follow the rules here. Do not break the rules set for you above while seeing the picture.

This would be a perfect grid but the grid is breaking on the sides. The picture is a beautiful grid which is well built in the middle. Now once you follow the trick you will see the grid healing itself.

It is thought that the brain has a bias towards order and regular patterns and will actually go about "fixing" the problems on the sides.

Check the image again below if you have not been able to see this.

Optical Illusion: The reason for this illusion

The major reason for the brain to see this way is because of its capability to focus on a point. The peripheral vision at that becomes blurry and calm which is why the lines seem to self-fix. The brain is conditioned to behave this way. There is nothing magical in this image or there is nothing wrong with your brain. You are not hallucinated, but, just under an optical illusion.

