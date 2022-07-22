Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden horse in the image within 15 seconds?

The optical illusion image here requires you to find out the hidden horse within 15 seconds. Take a look at the optical illusion picture below and take the optical illusion test. Many users who have tried to take the test took to social media to inform us that the horse can be spotted within 17 seconds but we have extended the challenge a bit. Our viewers need to find the horse in 15 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Picture

Take a look at the optical illusion image below.

It is a beautiful neighbourhood in the picture. The house is an even beautiful brick house with a tree covering the house. One can see that the house in close proximity has a shop on the ground floor. It seems to be an antique shop with customers as well. Look at the parked cars outside the shop.

Did you spot the horse in the image? No?

Try to find the horse. Let us inform you that the horse is in the picture.

This optical illusion is a kind of a visual test or a brain teaser where you have a horse in plain sight but are unable to see it. Let us help you find the horse through these hints.

Hints:

The horse can be found in the picture. We are not lying. The test is not an easy one.

The horse is in plain sight. You just have to locate it. Try looking for the horse from the bottom to the top of the picture.

Let us give you a bigger hint. The horse is not to be found in open areas in the image. The horse is somewhere inside the house.

Now we hope you have found the horse. Congratulations!

Those who have not found the horse yet, let us give you the biggest hint.

The horse is white in colour and is looking out of a window. Take a look at the picture below to know where the horse is located.







