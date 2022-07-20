Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Animals In The Two Pictures Within 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden animals in the two images given below within 11 seconds each and win the global challenge. The optical illusion pictures shared below are going viral on the internet these days.
Optical Illusion Spot The Hidden Animal
Optical Illusion Spot The Hidden Animal

Optical illusion images shared here will make your mind boggle. There are animals hidden in each of the images shared here and since they are so well camouflaged, the users almost miss them in the background. The wildlife photographers who clicked these pictures did not imagine the animals to be so well mingled with their background to create the most magical optical illusions. Take a look at the images below to find out the hidden bird and a hidden snake within 11 seconds each. 

Check the images below.

 Jagranjosh

Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden bird within 11 seconds-

There is a bird hidden in this optical illusion image below. Can you spot it? You just have 11 seconds to do so. 

What you see in the image is a rocky side of a brook in a jungle. The photographer was trying to capture the bird but the bird was playing even smarter. It decided to create an optical illusion, which turned out to be a test for you. Take this optical illusion test below and find out the bird in the image within 11 seconds. 

optical illusion bird

Did you find the bird? 

Hints:

Try looking at the left side of the image. You can find the bird on that side of the picture. We believe you have found the bird now.

Did you not find the bird yet? 

Look at the image below to know where the bird is. 

optical illusion bird

In case you did not succeed this time, we give you another chance. There is another animal in the image below that is taking advantage of the autumn flora to play hide and seek. 

Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden snake within 11 seconds-

This is another chance for those who could not succeed in the optical illusion test above. Try to locate the hidden snake in the image shared below. 

optical illusion animals

The image below shows how dangerous it can be for someone to walk with bare hands and feet in a forest especially when it is autumn. Ruffled leaves all over can be used as camouflage by one of the most dangerous reptiles- a snake. But hardly did it know that it created an optical illusion test for you. Find the lurking reptile within 11 seconds and win the test. 

Did you not find it still? We are here to help you. Take a look at the hint below.

Hints:

The reptile is not necessarily on the ground. You may want to look at the tree branches on the right as well. 

It may seem like a branch out of place to you as well. By now we hope you have found the lurking reptile. No? 

Enough hints, take a look at the picture now. 

optical illusion animals

We hope you enjoyed the optical illusion tests today. You may also enjoy reading the following :

