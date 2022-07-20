Optical Illusion: Only 10% can spot at least 10 hidden animals in the picture in 15 seconds- Can you?

Optical Illusion to find hidden animals: The optical illusion picture below has at least 10 animals hidden in plain sight. Not many people have been able to complete this optical illusion challenge. You might be one of the 10% population of the world of optical illusion test takers who might find at least 10 animals or even more animals in the optical illusion picture.

Take a look at the picture given below and spot all the animals you can find in just 15 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Picture

The picture below is a sort of optical illusion sketch showing ruined scenery or what seems to be some trees grown on a rocky desolate surface.

Check the image below.

How many animals did you spot? Is the image too vague for you? Buck up people, as many others have not just found 10 but 11 animals. That is however only 0.1% of the population of the world.

In case you have not succeeded still, we are here to help you.

The animals you can look for are:

Parrot Rooster Fox Elephant Horse Crocodile Goose Deer

You will also have to look for a man. Did you find the man? He may be standing by the tree on the left. The animals mentioned above are in the image. You will be finding them one by one. Look at the trees to locate the animals and also the rocks there. Every animal will be found in the image itself. Trust us, all animals are there.

We also wish to inform you that many of the users have found a frog somewhere in the optical illusion picture.

Let us help you more. Where can the parrot be found? It is obvious, that parrots are found on a tree. So look for the parrot here. Near the parrot, you can find the bull as well. It is quite clear in the picture. Elephant and deer are near each other, just in the front. A crocodile is lurking behind the elephant and the deer. Above them, you can locate a horse and a goose as well.

There is also a fox and a rooster along with the smoking man. Still, you have not spotted the frog, haven't you?

It is just next to the tree on the left of the image.

We have helped you enough. You can spot all the animals below in the image.

