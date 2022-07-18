Optical Illusion: Top 8 mind-bending optical illusion paintings that shook the internet!

Optical Illusion: Mind-bending pavement paintings that shook the internet- Creating optical illusions is a difficult process. Optical illusion pictures or images have shaken the internet these days. They need not be brain teasers or personality tests to make them interesting. The visual illusions create realities that do not exist and make the viewers go crazy with amazement. Today, we have brought for you such optical illusion paintings that have affected people the most in past years. These happen to be the most viral examples of optical illusion pavement paintings of the decade.

These paintings have been created by various artists in various parts of the world.

Optical Illusion Painting: Artists

Some well-known artists are Swedish artist Erik Johansson, Canadian painter Robert Gonsalves, Edgar Müller etc. Among these Edgar Miller is most well known for his pavement drawings. He works by creating giant hole-like paintings on the pavements of the roads. You can see one of the best, most famous pictures here.

Optical Illusion: Paintings

1. The world is under a Zombie attack:

The painting was created in a mall with many people behind in the picture. It really does seem that an underworld Zombie attack is in progress.

2. You need to have a boat and a rope to travel this road:

It is not easy these days and one has to watch their foot while they go out for a stroll. About 270 m², this painting was exhibited on the occasion of the Prairie Art Festival

3. Rub your eyes again:

No, it is not the reflection of the side dow world and neither is it a scene from Stranger Things. It is just an optical illusion pavement painting created by an artist who must have been getting bored at home. We must say, he has a lot of art in him.

4. Watch your step again:

You may fall into a deep abyss. Swedish artist Erik Johansson has created an incredible optical illusion in the centre of Stockholm making it seem like a giant hole has opened up in the middle of the main city square. The street illusion measures 32 by 18 metres and is located in Stockholm.

5. When you travel to Venice:

People have adapted to this kind of street now. They bring their plastic pool boats to travel through the roads. But can they save themselves from a lurking crocodile? Check out the picture below.

6. What to do if there is a waterfall in the middle of a road?

It's not just a waterfall, it is also deep. Check the painting below. Trust us, it is not a waterfall. This is an optical illusion artist at his best.

7. Street or a maze?

How far can you go in this maze? This painting created by the artist is not just scary but can also make the one observing it nauseous. Check out the optical illusion painting below.

8. Batman saves the day:

He is waiting for Batman to come to save him. There are many Marvel fans but this one is out of this world.

These artists are extremely talented and take their work very seriously. We hope you enjoyed these images, but those who faced this first-hand were scared to death and had to watch their step. Imagine walking on a street and you are about to step on something that appears to be a waterfall. We know you will also be scared.

