Optical Illusion: Can Seals Fly? What Do You See In The Mind Bending Image? 

Optical Illusions have no limits. They have reached the skies as well. Given below is an image that came out a few months ago. We can see the optical illusion picture below which shows a seal flying in the sky. Normally seals do not fly. They are sea animals. But in this picture, one can easily see a bird with the face of a seal. Can you notice it as well?

Optical Illusion: Picture

You are laughing here but there were many people who were left baffled by what they were seeing at some point in time. Just imagine yourself, seeing a flying seal someday when your brain is intelligent enough to know that seals do not fly.

Take a look at the picture below and tell us if you see a seal flying in the sky or a swift bird naturally. The unusual photos capture a swift, which looks swollen as it stuffs its face with hundreds of insects.

For many days the image was a subject of discussion among many common people of the locality in England.

Optical Illusion: Reason & Analysis

The picture of the bird was taken while it was flying in Tices Meadow Nature Reserve in Farnham, Surrey. It was captured by Photographer, Jon Hawkins who is 60 years old.

This is the image of the same bird from a different angle.

He explained that swifts (the bird that was captured by him here) can reach speeds of almost 70mph. These birds can collect more than 1,000 insects in a pouch in their throat at one time.

This is some talent that the bird has! He also told how the bugs it captures are bound together by the saliva of the bird and are called bolus. This is the reason for the bird's face distortion and the reason for this optical illusion image.

The bird takes these in her mouth to feed them to her chicks one at a time. So in a way, you were not looking at a flying seal but a mama bird carrying food for her kids.

The photographer has quite some knowledge about the bird. He also told a local daily, "the call of the swift as they gather in numbers to feed is known as a ’screaming party’ and it sounds like a warbled screech."

More information was provided by him, "swifts spend ten months of the year in flight - eating, drinking, sleeping and even mating on the wing, only landing to nest.”

While talking about the picture he said, "I think the swift looks like either a seal with wings or a bird with a bulldog's head.”

