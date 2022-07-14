Optical Illusion Test: If you see a yellow circle in the image, your brain is lying to you!

Optical Illusion makes you see something that is not real. But did you expect your brain will lie so much that it will even show you the colours that are not there? In this optical illusion picture, the challenger confirms that if the viewers see the yellow colour, they must establish that their brain lies to them. Check the optical illusion image below and tell us if you also see the yellow circle among various colours.

Optical Illusion Image:

Take a look at the image below.

The picture has been taken from a TikTok video posted by a user named Keelan Leyser. It displays a visual that shows various vertical lines along with three overlapping circles. When any user first sees the image, they can see three overlapping circles, which appear violet, cyan and yellow.

Keelan says, "Take a look at these three circles, if this circle appears yellow to you then you are seeing an optical illusion."

So, did you also see the yellow circle in the image? You never knew till today that your brain lied to you, did you? All we can say is that everyone has misconceptions in life and yours has just been broken.

Keelan also clarified that statement, telling his viewers that the yellow circle is actually black and white. "Take a screenshot and zoom in if you don't believe me," he told his followers.

You can also try zooming in on the picture below.

Users then looked at the image after following his instructions and seemed to agree with the concept.

The optical illusion has since left dozens of TikTok users in awe. "It actually is [black and white]," one user wrote.

"I zoomed in, it’s actually black and white," a second user said.

“My brain certainly lies to me,” marked the third user.

Reason for Optical Illusion:

The optical illusions occur due to our brains' mismatch with our eyes. This optical illusion works by using the colours around the black and white circle. The shades, black and white are distorted by different coloured lines intersecting them. Since the outer stripes in the background are blue in colour, the brain gets tricked into believing the inner stripes of the circle are yellow and not white.

Illusory yellow is perceived. pic.twitter.com/8jgjQglo0v — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) June 12, 2021

This image is an example of Munker's illusion and also is known as Munker's White Illusion. As per a paper by Michael Bach, “this illusion shows how much the perception of colour is influenced by the neighbourhood. The keyword here is assimilation."

Take a look at the following optical illusion examples below:

Optical Illusion: Global Challenge- Can You Spot The Hidden Lamp In This Image Before 19 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: How Fast Can You Spot The Hidden Diamond Ring In The Picture?

.