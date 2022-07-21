Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden bird in the picture of the snowfield within 8 Seconds?

Optical Illusion picture test to find the hidden bird: Optical Illusions are indeed driving the internet crazy these days. But these are no easy tricks. As we told you in our article before, how nature is the tutor in creating the best optical illusions in the world, we are back with one more trick played by Nature with your eyes.

In the optical illusion picture below, you must spot a bird hidden in plain sight in the vast snowfield. The optical illusion test is to be attempted in 8 seconds as this time has been deemed enough by many test takers.

Check the image below. It is a beautiful scenery of a snow field with some rocks and tree branches all over the place. The video of the place was first shared on TikTok by a user named Hectic Nick. He said while releasing the video, "This picture is not what you think".

Take a look at the picture below and tell us if you spot the bird in just 8 seconds.

The video when shared by Nick on social media said, "Right now it looks like an empty snowy field but I bet you didn't notice the hidden bird!"

Many users commented on those who tried to search for answers in the user comment section.

While another user commented, "I can see the bird, but the rock looks like a rabbit."

A user agreed with this one, "Did I just see a hidden bunny."

Some comments were funny as well. A user while trying to find the bird wrote, "Am I the only person who first thought it was a snowman."

Did you spot the hidden bird? No?

Let us help you here. The hints provided below can be of help to the users.

Hints:

The bird is hidden in plain sight.

It is staring right back at you. Maybe the bird was not happy with the photographer taking its picture early in the morning. It may have forgotten to put its best dress on.

Try finding the bird instead of looking for a bunny like the others.

Last but not the least, the bird will not be found in any of the corners of the picture.

We hope you have spotted the hidden bird here. In case you have not found it, try taking a look at the picture below.

We hope now the bird is quite clear to you. We would like you to go through the hints again and notice how explicitly we told you about the bird. You missed it even after that. However, the optical illusion tests below can help you feel good about yourself.





