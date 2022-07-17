Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot A Lollipop Hidden Among Ice Creams In 48 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test Your IQ: Who does not like ice cream on a hot sunny day? Also with global warming, ice cream sales have skyrocketed in the past year. But what if your child is not allowed ice cream? Won't you give him a lollipop? However, you have to find one here. The mindbending optical illusion here shows a lollipop hidden among the ice cream in cones. All you have to do is spot it before 48 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Global Challenge

The optical illusion image here has taken the internet by storm and only 1% of people with the highest IQ were able to locate it. You also need great visual skills to spot the lollipop as it is not easy for anyone to avoid the ice cream drools while looking at the picture. Check the image below to participate in the global challenge.

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, is known across the globe for his Where’s Waldo-Esque doodles. For those of you who have not yet tried to find Waldo, we ensure you the next puzzle will be it. Till then you can google it for sure.

Take a look at the image below. You will find many ice cream cones with happy faces, as are yours while you eat them. Some of the cones are even wearing a hat, being quite well-mannered. Some seem to have fun. But lurking behind them is somewhere a lollipop that is looking for someone to take it home. Can you?

Tik Tok fans have lost their cool finding the hidden lollipop and many have also taken to social media to express their frustration. There were many successful as well.

One of them said, "Took 2 seconds to find the lollipop but spent 3mins laughing at the horrified 2 cones and the one licking them."

Since the picture was posted almost 4000 people took the optical illusion test on an immediate basis.

Another user said, "The green ice cream near the left top corner and with a big smiley face has caught my attention...I can't take my eyes from it to spot the lollipop."

We hope you were able to find the lollipop now. It has already been 48 seconds. In case you did not, we have got some hints for you:

Hint:

The lollipop matches the ice creams but has no cone and is on a stick.

Still no luck? We will help you. Take a look at the answer in the picture below.

There was your lollipop. Many users have claimed to have spotted the missing lollipop within 10 seconds of observing the puzzle. However, not everyone is as genius as them. We would like to know the time you took to find the hidden lollipop through the comment section below.

