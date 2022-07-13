Optical Illusion Test: How Fast Can You Spot The Hidden Diamond Ring In The Picture?

Optical Illusion has taken the internet by storm and when it is about searching for a diamond ring, the storm becomes uncontrollable. This is the challenge in the optical illusion picture below. You need to spot the ring. There are many different kinds of optical illusions, some of which even reveal your personality. Some are more of a challenge like the one below and the rest are small brain teasers.

The picture below is a brain teaser that requires you to find the diamond ring hidden somewhere on the farm.

Optical Illusion Test: What do you see below?

The picture of the farm here shows sunflowers, wheelbarrows carrying carrots and a few rabbits that are feasting on the ones that are still in the ground.

However, there is a diamond ring hiding in the flowers. Can you spot it?

The challenge was first posted in Reader's Digest by a jeweller William May. Take a look at the picture and spot the hidden diamond ring within 31 seconds or before. This is the shortest time taken by the winning record-setting reader.

Optical Illusion Test: See 5 Pictures To Reveal Your Personality Traits & Way Of Thinking!

Optical Illusion: The First Thing You See Reveals The True Side of Your Personality!

William was kind enough to hand over some clues to his readers as well. So in case you could not find the ring here, check the clues below.

Optical Illusion: Hint

The ring is yellow gold and has a diamond in the form of solitaire. It somewhat matches Meghan Markle's ring (the girls will know what I am talking about). This is the ring you need to find hidden within sunflowers. Look again.

William explains it, "Note: This puzzle is not to scale,” adding that “the ring’s band is yellow, and it has a good-sized white diamond."

Optical Illusion: Only 0.1% can spot all 25 animals in 75 seconds in the picture- Can you?



Have you found the ring yet? No?

Let us help you more. Try looking on the right side of the optical illusion painting or the picture shared. You will find the ring easily.

We hope you found the ring now. It was camouflaged so well, that it had become almost impossible to locate.

For those who could not find the ring still, the picture below has the answer. Check the image below to find the ring’s location.

Optical Illusions do not let you see the real thing because your brain is trained to see things a certain way. You do not see the ring first-hand because of the illusion created by tiny popping-out carrots.

Also read|

Optical Illusion: Find the hidden mouse in the picture in 15 seconds to break the global record

Optical Illusion: Are You Trustworthy? Picture Reveals True Personality Traits In Just 16 Seconds

Optical Illusion: Spot The Hidden Man In This Image Within 11 Seconds

Optical Illusion Test: See 5 Pictures To Reveal Your Personality Traits & Way Of Thinking!