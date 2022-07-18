Optical Illusion: Images that have long-term effects on your brain- Can last from hours to weeks!

Optical Illusion With Long Lasting Effects: Optical Illusions have been trending for quite some time now. The most enthusiastic readers are from Japan. So we have come up with a trend that is taking the Japanese audience by storm. This test is called the McCollough effect. However, this optical illusion is the one you should be warned about. This optical illusion has a lasting effect on the mind of anyone who views it. It is no small brain teaser or any personality test.

There have been many studies that have proved its lasting effect on the brain. For many users, the effects have reportedly lasted for three months. Take a look at the picture below. Also, know that we warned you. This effect is accomplished by the renowned psychologist Celeste McCollough.

Optical Illusion: Image & Steps

Take a look at the image and look at it for at least 3 minutes. Before looking at the image close your eyes for a bit. As you open them, the image should be in front of you.

You can also count to 25 Mississippis while looking at the image. If you look beyond this time, the effect will last longer.

What does the optical illusion image look like?

The image looks like a series of black lines in the background. But these are not just black lines.

Also Read| Optical Illusion: Top 8 mind-bending optical illusion paintings that shook the internet!

Steps to follow:

Now we will be showing you the other two follow-up images. To see the illusion stare at the centre of the first image (red) for a few seconds and then look at the second one (green) for a few seconds. Then go back to the first image (red) for a few seconds and repeat this monotony for about three minutes.

Look at the red square image below.

Now look at the green square image below

You are required to see each of the above squares for 1.5 minutes each at least.

Now, look at the original image of the squares. Many users have reported seeing red and green hues in the picture below. Tell us through the comment box if you also saw the image as shown below.

If it worked you should see a green and magenta hue around the horizontal and vertical bars respectively. The image should appear like what we have shown you below:

What is the McCollough Effect?

The McCollough effect was discovered in 1965 by Celeste McCollough, a psychologist. This is an optical illusion included in the category post-effect, i.e. post-images that require a previous period of exposure to a specific pattern of stimuli in order to unfold. In these cases, very specific colours or shapes are often used. These only affect the most superficial aspects of visual processing and last a few seconds.

You may also find these interesting:

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot A Lollipop Hidden Among Ice Creams In 48 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Picture Reveals First Thing People Notice About Your Personality - Just In 12 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Picture Reveals What Is Your Dream Goal In Life!

Optical Illusion Test: If you see a yellow circle in the image, your brain is lying to you!