Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Tiger Among The Running Zebras Within 10 Seconds?

Optical Illusion picture we are about to reveal below has been quite viral on social media platforms like Twitter. Photos like these have been clicked many times by wildlife photographers but little do they know they would become so viral and a topic for optical illusion challenges.

Today's challenge is to spot the hidden tiger among the herd of zebras. This is a brain teaser in itself and requires the readers to find the tier lurking somewhere among the zebras.

These optical illusions test the capacity of the brain and even your eyes. Use your eyes carefully this time and find the Tiger in 10 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Find the tiger

The zebras can be seen running and probably from the tiger itself. After all, who wishes to become the meal for the day for a predator? This is a common practice in the jungle. The animals or specifically the grass-eating animals travel or stick around in herds. They graze in herds and always stick together. As soon as the predator approaches, the herd runs for its life and succeeds most of the time unless one from the herd is pulled and the rest are allowed to escape by the predators.

It is a similar situation here. The difficulty can only be observed because of the matching stripes of the Zebras and the tigers. Tigers also have a great camouflaging ability which is why it is even harder for the readers to find one.

However, we will be giving you hints in case you do not succeed in 10 seconds. Try looking at the image for the next 10 seconds and locate the hidden tiger.

Did you spot it? No?

Optical Illusion: Hints

Try following these rules:

The readers should look from the top to the bottom of the picture. Try to look in the corners, especially for the animal. Since the colours of the animals match, it is quite difficult to find the hidden tiger.

We understand that the readers would have spotted the tiger till now. If you have not spotted the tiger still take a look at the picture below.

