Optical Illusion: What you spot first in the image reveals your biggest hidden fear!

Optical illusions are helpful in knowing the internal desires and fears of people. They bring out thoughts which cannot be said out loud by anyone. This optical illusion test requires you to see the picture to spot 4 things to find your biggest fear in life. Fears are something no one wants to talk about but this optical illusion picture can reveal it.

LATEST* Optical Illusion: Find the hidden money in this mess within 29 seconds?

Many times the fear travels into our subconscious mind and remains deep-seated there. So now is the time to know what you are really scared of.

Optical Illusion: Picture

Take a look at the picture below.

This picture is a replication of an optical illusion painting made by artist Vladimir Kush. In the painting, you may observe an apple, a knife, a butterfly or a caterpillar. But what matters is what you observe first.

Check the picture and tell us what you notice first. The analysis of the picture is given below:

Optical Illusion: Analysis

The Knife:

Those who see the knife first, are most likely to be scared of terminal illnesses and deaths due to it. This is not your explicit fear but a deeply hidden fear. You are most scared of ageing and dying of ill health.

The Caterpillar:

In case you see the caterpillar first, you fear malevolent spirits and evil spirits, more commonly known as ghosts. It can also be said you fear the unseen. You feel that the ghosts would come to haunt you and even if the wind blows the door shut, it can scare the devil out of you.

The Butterfly:

In case you observed the butterfly first, you have more internal fear than others. You are scared of being betrayed by your near and dear ones. You hardly trust people due to that and your relationships suffer to an extent. The reason for this attitude may be a lot of betrayals in your life. You have faced some serious rejections which have landed you into this subconscious fear.

Apple:

You are hell scared of dying. This means death scares you more than anything. In short, this is a reality that is not liked by you. It may be because you recently lost a loved one and you think you might be the next. You naturally cannot bear to lose someone else. Death is the overlord in your nightmares.

We are all scared of something or the other. However, not always do we know about our fears. We hope this article helped you realise your fears so that you can work on it.

You might find these also interesting:

Optical Illusion: If you spot the odd lioness in the image before 4 minutes you might be a Genius!



Optical Illusion: Can you spot a hidden wolf in the snow-laden forest within 18 seconds?



Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden horse in the image within 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: How Fast Can You Spot The Hidden Diamond Ring In The Picture?















