Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden pile of cash in this mess within 29 seconds?

Who does not like to find the money? And when it is hidden, it makes this a treasure hunt. So, today's optical illusion is a brain teaser to find a pile of money hidden in the mess of tools and technical apparatus. The optical illusion picture below is enough to blind you with many phones, wires and other technical pieces which would take you away from the hidden pile of money within. Check the image and find the money before anyone else does.

Optical Illusion: Picture

The picture below shows many phones, baskets, wires, headphones, remotes etc. This is actually full of technology at home these days. The image was released by Music Magpie to encourage people to trade their old tech products for cash in Britain. The site informs that in the UK almost $600 worth of old technical devices are left unused every year which can be exchanged for good. So, while looking for the hidden pile of cash, try to think of all the devices lying unused in your household as well.

Take a look at the picture below and you have just 29 seconds to locate the hidden pile of cash there.

Congratulations to those who found the cash in the mess. You are a true observer by heart and your cognitive skills are mind-blowing. Also, it may be due to a knack for the money you have, that you found the pile of cash that soon. Whatever it may be, you won the challenge.

Those who could not find it by now can look for hints below.

Optical Illusion: Hints-

Between the green iPods, headphones, and styluses, you need to look for dollar bills. That is the colour of your money. Also, 70% of the people cannot find the hidden pile of money, so if you did not, don't feel lonely.

Start looking for the pile of cash from the midsection and go rotating your eyes all around the puzzle to locate the cash easily. You need to follow the circular motion so that the cash can be located easily.

It is in plain sight but you may confuse it with iPods.

Now did you find the money? Check the image below to find the money.

We hope you enjoyed this little treasure hunt optical illusion puzzle.

