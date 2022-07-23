Optical Illusion: Famous Image Test Can Reveal If You Are Schizophrenic!

Optical illusion tests are many times used by various psychiatrists. There are certain tests that can also detect if someone can be schizophrenic. It is just one of the tricks that have been quite popular with people. We have brought it to our readers today. This test is called a Hollow Mask Illusion. Take a look at the process you need to follow below.

Optical Illusion: Rules

You need to close your eyes and relax before you begin the test Now open your eyes and look at the rotating face Tell us through the comment box if you see a concave face rotating

What did you see?

Did you notice a face-like illusion rotating? You actually saw a protruding face, didn't you? Well, you are safe and do not have any symptoms of schizophrenia.

Optical Illusion: Explanation-

As per the studies, anything we see is the result of electrical signals travelling from eye to brain and vice versa. Our brain processes the signals it receives and constructs an image. Humans also have special places in the brain to predict faces as per studies. Moreover from intelligence, we know that faces have a concave shape, so, one must see the concave face itself. However, a schizophrenic patient is able to distinguish the illusion and does not see any face. He may just see the mask. This happens probably because their brain disconnects ‘what the eyes see’ from what ‘the brain thinks it is seeing.

The schizophrenic patient's tendency is so strong that it may not be able to ride the 3D depth information provided by our stereoscopic vision. As per the journal Neuroimage, "Patients with schizophrenia are able to correctly see through an illusion known as the ‘hollow mask’ illusion, probably because their brain disconnects ‘what the eyes see’ from what ‘the brain thinks it is seeing.”

When the tests were conducted, 16 people without the chronic condition perceived 99% of the hollow masks as convex masks, and 13 people with schizophrenia reported seeing a convex mask only 6% of the time.

Now before you think you are actually schizophrenic, it should be clear that this test is not cent per cent true. You need a doctor to verify that for you, not this test solely.

