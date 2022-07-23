Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot All The Dolphins In This Mind Bending Image In 20 Seconds? 

Optical Illusion Test Your IQ: Optical illusion tests are not leaving the internet anytime soon. People love these crazy brain teasers and personality tests which create illusion with our eyes and trick our brains into believing something that is not there.

Not all optical illusions test your personality, but many of them surely test your vision. The optical illusion test below tests not just the vision of the person who is solving it, but also the IQ of the one attempting it. Take a look below.

Optical Illusion: Picture

The image below has been uploaded online by Gadget Grasp. There can be multiple dolphins seen in the image. However, there is a catch here as well. The number of dolphins is more than what you expect or see.

We must warn you that there have been increasing numbers ever since the puzzle was uploaded on social media. Various users have come up with various answers.

"10," one person wrote, to which the poster responded, "Not even close."

"16," another person gave it a shot. They were a bit off though, as the poster replied, "Nobody will ever get it right!"

Let them say whatever they want to, we want our users to give us the right answer. Can you?

Hints

The picture shows multiple dolphins which may not just be similar in size. There are smaller dolphins as well which may mix and mingle with the hues of bigger ones. You need to take a close look at the image.

Look at the picture again below. This time we want you to zoom in. Now maybe your answer will change.

The video of the dolphins was also uploaded on TikTok where the people tried to guess the number of dolphins actually but failed to come up with a clear number.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Answer

So what is the correct number of dolphins?

You may be right if you count 17 of them in the club. Yes! there are 17 dolphins in this school of fish.

Also what has been noticed in the answers provided online on many social media platforms is that only people with a higher IQ level came close to this number.

Did you not reach the number 17? Try looking at the image again. Maybe this time you count it right.

