Can You Find The Tallest Man In This Optical Illusion Image? 

Optical Illusion- Spot The Tallest Man In The Image: Optical Illusion has a way of cheating your brain into believing something that is non-existent. It is a type of brain teaser that makes you see things that are not there. Take an example of today's optical illusion image. It asks you to find out the tallest person out of the three in the picture.

Optical Illusions work in a wonderful way. This is why they have the psychiatrist's interest as well.

The psychology of the eye originates from the psychology of sight. Concerning the functions of the optical system, physiology can scarcely be said to have gone beyond the dioptrics of the eye.

Deductions are based on the mental experiences of various subjects. Psychology does not measure the effects on the retina but is solely concerned with the interpretation of what was seen.

In a way, the optical illusion works on how the brain perceives what it sees. It is based on your mast memories, your habits and intelligence as well at times and not just on the brain eye coordination.

Optical Illusion Image:

Just observe the optical illusion picture below and tell us which person is the tallest of the three?

What do you observe? Who is the tallest of the three men?

When the test was carried out on a set of subjects, 90% of them answered incorrectly.

The brain people forced them to see three gunmen standing prepared, in observation mode. The last man standing on the right seemed to be the tallest which was the most popular answer.

Who is the tallest of the three men?

What did you think? Who is the tallest of the three? You also saw the last man on the right to be the tallest, we guess. If not, then do reach us through the comment box.

Optical Illusion here forces your brain to think that the first man is a dwarf, the second man standing is a little taller than him and the third man is the tallest.

However, all men are of the same height.

How do you establish that? Just take a look at the background. The lines running there shrink towards the right-most side giving it an illusive effect.

