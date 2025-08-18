Optical illusion puzzles are known to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an alphanumeric sequence of 2Z2 on a colourful background. However, looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd number 222 that is hiding in this sequence very cleverly and your challenge is to find the odd number.

Wait Sherlock! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd number within a time limit of 9 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd number before 9 seconds finish! Try: A True Hawkeye With a High IQ of 157 Can Find the Hidden Grasshopper in Seconds—Can You Do the Same? Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number 222 in 9 Seconds Source: Mint So, how are you doing puzzle master? Did you find the hidden odd number pattern that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the odd number: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal/number in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear.