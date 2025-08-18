Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Preparing for the Puducherry Police Constable Exam 2025 begins with a thorough understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern. The selection process evaluates both academic knowledge and physical fitness, and candidates need to prepare in a balanced way. Aspirants can build a smart study plan, focus on key areas, and improve their chances of getting selected in the Puducherry Police Force by following the official Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025. This article provides detailed information about the syllabus and exam pattern. Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview The Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus 2025 gives aspirants a detailed overview of the subjects and topics covered in the recruitment exam. The syllabus is divided into two main sections, Part I (Science) and Part II (General Studies), which test both academic knowledge and general awareness.

Candidates can prepare in a focused and strategic manner, ensuring they do not miss out on any important topic by understanding the table thoroughly. A well-planned study approach based on the official syllabus increases the chances of clearing the exam successfully. Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus 2025 The Puducherry Police Constable Syllabus 2025 is designed to test candidates on both scientific knowledge and general awareness. The written exam is divided into two major parts, Part I (Science) covering Mathematics, Physical Science, Biology & Human Physiology, and English, and Part II (General Studies) covering History, Geography, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs.

All questions will be of SSLC (10th standard) level, so candidates should focus on strengthening their fundamentals along with current updates. Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus in the table below: Subjects Detailed Topics Mathematics Relations and Functions, Logarithms, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Sequences and Series, Trigonometry, Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates, Statistics, Differentiation, Introduction to 3D Geometry, Straight Lines, Circles, Conic Sections, Permutations and Combinations, Vectors, Exponential and Logarithmic Series, Sets and Set Theory, Probability Function, Limits and Continuity, Applications of Derivatives, Indefinite Integrals, Binomial Theorem, Matrices, Determinants, Definite Integrals Physical Science Laws of Motion, Units and Measurements, Thermal Properties of Matter, Gravitation, Kinetic Theory, Wave Optics, Work-Energy-Power, Physical World, Oscillations, Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, Mechanical Properties of Solids, Thermodynamics, Motion in a Straight Line, Nuclei, Mathematical Methods, Classical Mechanics, Relativity, Atomic & Molecular Physics, Condensed Matter Physics, Statistical Mechanics, Nuclear & Particle Physics, Quantum Theory, Electromagnetic Theory, Electronics, Experimental Physics, Motion in a Plane, Rotational Motion, Magnetism, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Electromagnetic Induction Biology & Human Physiology Human Habitats, Living Processes, Plants and Animals, Microorganisms, Human Body Structure, Bacteria, Viral Diseases and Symptoms, Prevention & Cure of Diseases, Human Body Parts English Spellings, Antonyms & Synonyms, Detecting Errors, Voice (Active/Passive), Comprehension, Cloze Test, Fill in the Blanks, Sentence Rearrangement, Grammar, Vocabulary, Idioms & Phrases, One-word Substitution, Error Spotting, Sentence Improvement History Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Period, Mauryan Empire, Gupta & Vakataka Era, Medieval India, Mughal Empire, Colonial India, British Expansion, Indian Freedom Struggle, Modern Indian History, Cultural Traditions, Enlightenment & Modern Ideas, Industrialization, Global History, Imperialism & Colonialism, Nation-State System, Economy & Society (16th–18th centuries) Geography Geomorphology, Climatology, Hydrology & Oceanography, Cartographic Techniques, Remote Sensing & GIS, Human Geography, Economic Geography, Political Geography, Population & Urban Geography, Environmental Geography, Resource Geography, Disaster Management, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, Regional Planning, Rural & Industrial Geography, Geography of India, Geography of Tourism General Knowledge & Current Affairs Indian History, Indian Economy, Polity, National Movements, Geography of India, Government Schemes, Indian Financial System, Banking & Economy, Budget & Five-Year Plans, Capitals & Currencies, International Affairs, Sports, Awards & Honors, Books & Authors, Science & Technology, Environment, Education, Business, Current Ministers & Governors, Important Days, Summits & Conferences, National & International Organizations, Obituaries, Latest Current Events

Puducherry Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The Puducherry Police Constable Exam 2025 is a highly competitive recruitment process for candidates aspiring to join the police force. Aspirants must clearly understand the selection process and exam pattern. The recruitment process is conducted in multiple stages to test both physical fitness and academic knowledge. The following are the key highlights of the Puducherry Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 for the written exam: The exam will be objective (MCQ-based).

Questions will follow the SSLC (10th Standard) level

The paper will be bilingual – English and one regional language (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam).

The written exam carries a total of 200 marks.

Negative marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The paper is divided into two parts, Part I (Science) and Part II (General Studies).

Also Check: UP Police OTR Registration 2025UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Part I – Science Subjects (100 Marks) Part I focuses on Mathematics, Physical Science, and Biology & Human Physiology. This carries a total of 100 marks. Check the subject-wise marks distribution in the table below: Subject Marks Mathematics 30 Physical Science 35 Biology & Human Physiology 35 Total 100 Part II – General Studies (100 Marks) Part II tests candidates on History, Geography, and General Knowledge & Current Affairs, also carrying 100 marks. The distribution of marks is given below: Subject Marks History 30 Geography 30 General Knowledge & Current Affairs 40 Total 100 Puducherry Police Constable Selection Process 2025 The following are the selection stages for the Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025: