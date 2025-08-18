Optical illusions are tricky. These visual illusions use colours, lights, and patterns to trick your eyes and brain. These illusions are notorious for deception. Scientists and researchers worldwide are fascinated by the science behind optical illusions. They use these images to study how our brain processes visual information.
These visual illusions are challenging in nature, which is why these are best to test your brain and perception skills. Most illusions are impossible to solve. But people with the sharpest vision and, of course, puzzle enthusiasts are able to crack these tricky illusions in a blink of an eye.
We are back with another visual intelligence test. This optical illusion is not an easy one. Most people tried to solve this but failed. The goal is to find a bird hidden among these branches of trees. It is not your regular puzzle. So bring in your A game to ace this challenge. Ready?
Can You Solve This Optical Illusion In The Blink of an Eye? Only 1% Superhumans Can Spot The Hidden Bird In 15 Seconds!
This mind-boggling optical illusion is not for the average minds. There is a bird hidden in this picture of lush green branches of a tree. Can you see the bird?
People with high IQs were able to spot the bird in the given time limit, proving they have the sharpest vision and the knack to spot hidden elements in a complex image.
If you can find the parrot in this optical illusion picture, congratulations! It is not easy to crack a tricky visual illusion intelligence test. Solving this one will prove you have a high IQ.
Hurry up! Set a timer for 15 seconds and begin the hunt. The challenge is straightforward: find the bird. Let's see if you have the visual intelligence to crack a puzzle this difficult.
The bird is camouflaging so well that it is impossible to spot it. Now you must be a visual genius to figure out this illusion puzzle. Time to flex your cognitive abilities.
Scan the image carefully. Look at each branch with eyes like eagle. Zoom in if you would like to have a closer look at each branch. The lush green foliage might make it difficult to spot the bird.
Anyone above IQ 140 was able to spot the bird. But do you have what it takes to solve this visual illusion? That's what time will tell. Keep at it. Do not give up.
Did you find the bird? If you think you have spotted the bird, scroll down to see the answer if you got it right.
Answer revealed!
If you haven't found the bird yet, do not be disheartened. Optical illusions require really high IQ and exceptional visual skills to solve them. Let's see where the bird is.
