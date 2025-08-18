UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
DCET 2025: KEA Extended Round 3 Option Entry Counselling; Provisional Seat Allotment Result on Aug 19

DCET 2025: KEA has extended the DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Option Entry to August 18, 2025 by 8 PM. Candidates can also fill their option entry form and pay the caution deposit on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025. The DCET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment list will be released on August 19, 2025.

DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Option Entry revised to August 18, 2025 by 8 PM.
DCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Option Entry. The deadline for caution deposit has been revised to August 18, 2025 by 8 PM. Candidates can also fill their option entry form on the same day till midnight on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025. The DCET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment list will be released on August 19, 2025.

DCET 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

DCET 2025 website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025

Caution money 

UR: INR 40000 

SC/ST: INR 10000 

Caution money deposit date 

August 18, 2025 by 8 PM

Option entry form date 

August 18, 2025 by 11:59 PM

Provisional Seat Allotment List release date 

August 19, 2025

Log in credentials 

CET Number

Password 
DCET - 2025 FINAL ROUND OPTION ENTRY DATE EXTENDED AND ADMISSION PROCESS SCHEDULE . 16/08/2025 - OFFICIAL NOTICE

How to Fill DCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Form?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their DCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Form online on the official website:

  1. Visit the website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
  2. On the homepage, click on the DCET round 3 option entry link
  3. In the login window, enter your CET number and password
  4. In candidate dashboard, fill in your choices in the order of preference
  5. Save the choices and submit
  6. Download the form for future reference

DCET 2025 Revised Counselling Schedule for Round 3

Candidates can check the revised DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 schedule here:

Events

Date

DCET 2025 provisional seat allotment for round 3

August 19, after 4 PM

DCET 2025 seat allotment for round 3 final

August 20, after 4 PM

Challan downloading

August 21 to 24

Payment of fees and downloading the confirmation slip after payment

August 21 to 25

Reporting to the colleges 

August 21 to 26

DCET Counselling 2025 Important Points 

  • Seat allotment will be done on the basis of candidate’s preferences, merit in the exam, and availability of seats. 
  • It must be noted that the option entry form preferences are final and candidates must carefully prioritise their college and course preferences. 
  • Once the seat allotment list is released, the candidates will need to report to their designated colleges with their documents. 
  • Failure to stick to deadlines and skipping any procedure of the admissions will lead to cancellation of seats.

