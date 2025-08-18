DCET 2025: KEA Extended Round 3 Option Entry Counselling; Provisional Seat Allotment Result on Aug 19

DCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Option Entry. The deadline for caution deposit has been revised to August 18, 2025 by 8 PM. Candidates can also fill their option entry form on the same day till midnight on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025. The DCET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment list will be released on August 19, 2025.
DCET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
DCET 2025 website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
|
Caution money
|
UR: INR 40000
SC/ST: INR 10000
|
Caution money deposit date
|
August 18, 2025 by 8 PM
|
Option entry form date
|
August 18, 2025 by 11:59 PM
|
Provisional Seat Allotment List release date
|
August 19, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
CET Number
Password
How to Fill DCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Form?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their DCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Form online on the official website:
- Visit the website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
- On the homepage, click on the DCET round 3 option entry link
- In the login window, enter your CET number and password
- In candidate dashboard, fill in your choices in the order of preference
- Save the choices and submit
- Download the form for future reference
DCET 2025 Revised Counselling Schedule for Round 3
Candidates can check the revised DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 schedule here:
|
Events
|
Date
|
DCET 2025 provisional seat allotment for round 3
|
August 19, after 4 PM
|
DCET 2025 seat allotment for round 3 final
|
August 20, after 4 PM
|
Challan downloading
|
August 21 to 24
|
Payment of fees and downloading the confirmation slip after payment
|
August 21 to 25
|
Reporting to the colleges
|
August 21 to 26
DCET Counselling 2025 Important Points
- Seat allotment will be done on the basis of candidate’s preferences, merit in the exam, and availability of seats.
- It must be noted that the option entry form preferences are final and candidates must carefully prioritise their college and course preferences.
- Once the seat allotment list is released, the candidates will need to report to their designated colleges with their documents.
- Failure to stick to deadlines and skipping any procedure of the admissions will lead to cancellation of seats.
