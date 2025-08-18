DCET 2025: KEA Extended Round 3 Option Entry Counselling; Provisional Seat Allotment Result on Aug 19

DCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Option Entry. The deadline for caution deposit has been revised to August 18, 2025 by 8 PM. Candidates can also fill their option entry form on the same day till midnight on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025. The DCET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment list will be released on August 19, 2025.

DCET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here: