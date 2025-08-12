DCET 2025: KEA Begins Round 2 Option Entry Form at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details here

News

DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 Round 3 Option Entry form on August 11, 2025. Candidates can apply online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will need to use their CET Number and password to fill in their choices for seat allotment. The last date to fill DCET 2025 Round 3 Option Entry is August 16, 2025. DCET 2025 Key Highlights Check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here: Overview Details Exam name Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) Board name Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Academic year 2025-26 Official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in DCET 2025 website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025 Caution money UR: INR 40000 SC/ST: INR 10000 Log in credentials CET Number Password

How to Fill the DCET 2025 Option Entry Form? Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill their option form for DCET 2025 online on the official website: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025 On the homepage, click on ‘DCET-2025 FINAL ROUND OPTION ENTRY LINK 11/08/2025’ link Log in using your CET number and password Press on ‘Submit’ In your candidates dashboard, fill your choices in the order of preference Save the choices and print the page for future use DCET 2025 Round 3 Option Entry DIRECT LINK DCET 2025 Counselling Round 3 Schedule Candidates must keep up with the following schedule to keep up with the important events of the DCET 2025 Counselling: Events Date DCET Round 3 Option Entry Dates August 11 - 16, 2025 Document Verification Date August 12, 2025 Caution Deposit Dates August 11 - 14, 2025 DCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment August 16, 2025 DCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment August 18, 2025