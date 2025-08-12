IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
DCET 2025: KEA Begins Round 2 Option Entry Form at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details here

DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: KEA has begun the DCET 2025 Round 3 Option Entry form on August 11, 2025 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can register online till August 16, 2025 by using their CET Number and password.

Aug 12, 2025, 13:25 IST
DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Option entry form opens.
DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 Round 3 Option Entry form on August 11, 2025. Candidates can apply online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will need to use their CET Number and password to fill in their choices for seat allotment. The last date to fill DCET 2025 Round 3 Option Entry is August 16, 2025.

DCET 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

DCET 2025 website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025

Caution money 

UR: INR 40000 

SC/ST: INR 10000 

Log in credentials 

CET Number

Password 

How to Fill the DCET 2025 Option Entry Form?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill their option form for DCET 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘DCET-2025 FINAL ROUND OPTION ENTRY LINK 11/08/2025’ link
  3. Log in using your CET number and password
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. In your candidates dashboard, fill your choices in the order of preference
  6. Save the choices and print the page for future use

DCET 2025 Round 3 Option Entry DIRECT LINK

DCET 2025 Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Candidates must keep up with the following schedule to keep up with the important events of the DCET 2025 Counselling:

Events

Date

DCET Round 3 Option Entry Dates 

August 11 - 16, 2025

Document Verification Date

August 12, 2025

Caution Deposit Dates 

August 11 - 14, 2025

DCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment

August 16, 2025 

DCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment 

August 18, 2025 

It is mandatory to pay the security deposit to be considered for DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3. The caution deposit for a seat allotted in the third round will be applied to the fee. However, if a candidate fails to pay the fee, doesn't get admission, or cancels the application, the caution fee will be forfeited.

