IBPS Clerk Salary 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill 10277 vacancies for the Customer Service Associate posts in the Participating Public Sector Banks. It is an excellent career opportunity for graduates aspiring for a respectable government job in the banking sector. Along with lucrative salaries, this role offers stability, job security and career advancements. The starting basic pay of a Customer Service Associate is Rs 24050 per month. In addition to this, they will be entitled to various allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc, making the role more rewarding. Candidates interested in this post should carefully check the IBPS Clerk pay scale, job responsibilities, and other factors to avoid any dissatisfaction after joining the post. IBPS Clerk Salary 2025 The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 10277 Customer Service Associate posts from August 1 to 21, 2025. It is a highly competitive recruitment drive, attracting lakhs of applicants every year. The selection will be made based on their performance in the prelims & mains. The salary of the appointed Clerks will be determined as per the pay scale, i.e. Rs 24050- 1340/3- 28070-1650/3-33020-2000/4-41020-2340/7-57400- 4400/1-61800-2680/1-64480. It implies that the employees will regularly receive annual increments in their basic pay. Moreover, they will also be eligible for various perks and benefits as per the prescribed guidelines. Further details about the IBPS Clerk salary and job profile are shared below for the candidate’s reference.

IBPS Clerk Salary Structure The IBPS Clerk salary structure includes various components such as basic pay, allowances, deductions, net salary, gross salary, etc. Understanding the salary structure can help applicants determine the financial offering associated with the role. Typically, the IBPS Clerk in hand salary is expected to range between Rs 38,000 to Rs 42,000 per month. The comprehensive breakdown of the IBPS CSA salary structure is shared below for reference purposes. Basic Pay Rs. 24050 Dearness Allowance Rs. 4700 (approx) Special Allowance Rs. 7083 (approx) Transport Allowance Rs. 850 (approx) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 2700 (approx) TA DA Rs. 133 (approx) Gross Pay Rs. 40720 (approx) Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee) Rs. 2986 (approx) Net Pay Rs. 38000- Rs 42000 (approx)

IBPS Clerk Salary in Hand The IBPS Clerk salary in hand is computed after adding basic pay and allowances (DA, HRA, etc) and then subtracting deductions like tax, PF, etc. The basic pay of the IBPS Clerk salary starts from Rs 24050 per month. With the regular annual increments, it can reach up to Rs 64480, depending on seniority and promotions. For example, CSA will receive an increment of Rs 1340 for the first 3 years, increasing the basic pay to Rs 28070. After that, they will get an increment of Rs 1650 for the next 3 years, which raises the basic pay to Rs 33020, and so on. The actual in-hand salary also depends on the posting city of the employees. Therefore, the IBPS CSA salary in hand is expected to be somewhere between Rs 38,000 to Rs 42,000. IBPS Clerk Salary After 5 Years The basic pay will increase by Rs 1,340 annually during the first 3 years. After that, the raise will be Rs 1,650 per year for the next 2 years to arrive at the basic pay after 5 years. The IBPS Clerk salary after 5 years includes basic pay of Rs 31,370 plus allowances. So, the actual in-hand salary is expected to range between Rs 42000 and Rs 46,000 per month, depending on location and allowances.

IBPS Clerk Salary After 10 Years The IBPS Clerk basic pay after 10 years will be Rs 41020, based on the year of service and promotions. Beyond the fixed pay, the employees will also be eligible for various allowances and benefits every year. So, the IBPS Clerk salary after 10 years is expected to range between Rs 56,000 to Rs 59,000 per month, depending on your posting city and allowance rate. IBPS Clerk Salary Per Month The IBPS Clerk salary per month includes basic pay, allowances, and admissible deductions. The newly appointed Customer Service Associate will receive basic pay of Rs 24050, which can go up to Rs 64480 per month over the years. Allowances will also be given to all the employees based on their job location. Overall, the IBPS CSA salary per month will range approximately between Rs 38,000 to Rs 42,000.

IBPS Clerk Salary: Perks & Allowances The IBPS CSA will be entitled to various allowances & perquisites as per the guidelines of the Participating Bank in force from time to time. These allowances enhance the monthly remuneration and make the job role rewarding and fulfilling. The list of perks and allowances included in the IBPS Clerk salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances

Special Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances IBPS Clerk Job Profile Candidates appointed for the IBPS CSA post will be entrusted with responsibilities like document verification, data entry, updating passbooks, resolving customer queries and other tasks assigned by the seniors. Check the detailed IBPS Clerk Job Profile shared below: Review and verify documents and proofs given by the customers.

Maintain essential documents, approve customer withdrawals and address customer issues.

Processing Demand Drafts, account openings and other customer banking operations.

Informing customers about new schemes and recent government initiatives.

Handling passbook updates and assisting customers with their queries.

Performing all the miscellaneous tasks allocated by the seniors.