What is the full form of Indian Political Alliance (NDA)?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the leader of the National Democratic coalition (NDA), a coalition of Indian political parties. Candidates who are taking any competitive exam must understand the full form of the NDA. This question is frequently used in competitive exams to test understanding of Indian political structures.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 21, 2025, 12:36 IST
Question: What is the full form of Indian Political Alliance (NDA)?

(This question was previously asked in Railway exams.)

A. National Development Association
B. New Democratic Alliance
C. National Democratic Alliance
D. National Defence Association

Answer: Option C

National Democratic Alliance is the full form of NDA. It is an alliance of political parties in India, formed in 1998. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the NDA alliance, which includes regional and national parties. These parties have a common political agenda.

The following are some important facts about the NDA that candidates should know:

  • NDA was formed in 1998.
  • It was first formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.
  • BJP is currently leading the NDA, with Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India.
  • NDA controls the governments of 17 Indian states and 3 Union Territories.
  • The NDA has played an important role in shaping the policies and governance of the country.

This question highlights the importance of understanding Indian political structures. It makes the NDA party full form must know for the GK sections of competitive exams.

