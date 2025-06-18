Question: What is the full form of Indian Political Alliance (NDA)?

(This question was previously asked in Railway exams.)

A. National Development Association

B. New Democratic Alliance

C. National Democratic Alliance

D. National Defence Association

Answer: Option C

National Democratic Alliance is the full form of NDA. It is an alliance of political parties in India, formed in 1998. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the NDA alliance, which includes regional and national parties. These parties have a common political agenda.

The following are some important facts about the NDA that candidates should know: